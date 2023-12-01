Tata Consumer Products appoints Ashish Goenka as Group CFO

Google News
Ashish Goenka | Image Credit: LinkedIn
Goenka had earlier worked with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Bharti Airtel

New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Ashish Goenka as Group CFO with effect from December 18, 2023.

Goenka, currently employed with Jubilant Foodworks Ltd as its President & CFO, brings more than 20 years of experience in finance in the FMCG and telecom sectors, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) said in a regulatory filing.

He had earlier worked with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Bharti Airtel.

Prior to joining Jubilant Foodworks, he served as EVP & Group Finance Controller at Bharti Airtel, where he had joined as CFO for Network Services.

He began his career with HUL as a management trainee and spent 14 years with the Unilever group and rose to hold various positions, including General Manager Finance, Sales and Customer Development, Strategy Director (South Asia) and Head Finance- Global, Unilever International, Singapore.

