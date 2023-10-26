Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & BeverageResultsSpotlight

Jubilant Foodworks net profit falls 26% in Q2, revenue surges 5%

PTI
By PTI
58
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

JFL’s total expenses during the September quarter stood at Rs 1,290.16 crore, up 11.8%

New Delhi: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains like Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, on Wednesday reported a 26.1% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 97.20 crore in the second quarter ended on September 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 131.53 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter increased 5.15% to Rs 1,368.63 crore against Rs 1,301.48 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

JFL’s total expenses during the September quarter stood at Rs 1,290.16 crore, up 11.8%.

In the September quarter, the total income of JFL, India’s largest food service company, rose 4.86% to Rs 1,375.69 crore.

During the quarter, JFL opened 60 new stores in India, taking its total store count to 1,949 across all brands.

It opened 50 new stores of its flagship QSR chain Domino’s, entering three new cities. With this Domino’s network expands to 1,888 stores across 397 cities, said an earning statement from JFL.

“We are focused on pursuing growth, driving innovation and executing on opportunities to expand margins. Our investments in technology and delivery channel are paying off, as we registered positive like-for-like growth in the channel and traffic on the app grew ahead of our plan,” said JFL Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia.

The master franchiser opened five new restaurants for US Fried Chicken brand Popeyes, taking the tally to 22 restaurants, it added.

In Hong’s Kitchen, four new stores were added, taking the total count to 18 stores

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks on Thursday opened at Rs 511 on BSE.

Latest News
FoodIndiaretailing Bureau -

Haldiram’s opens foodcourt in Mumbai

Located at Acme Mall in Santacruz, it will offer a wide range of its popular dishes including Raj Kachori,...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In