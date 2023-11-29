Google News
E-commerce

E-commerce companies saw a 23% surge during Black Friday

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The spike in sales was not limited to metro cities alone; tier 3 cities reported the highest growth of 43%, followed by 19% growth in tier 1 cities and 16% in tier 2 cities

New Delhi: The recently-concluded Black Friday sales recorded a spike of 23% in the Indian e-commerce sector compared to the previous year, a release by e-commerce enabler platform Unicommerce stated.

According to the release shared by the company, it analyzed the orders processed on its platform during the Black Friday weekend and found a sharp increase.

Black Friday is an American retail tradition and has now firmly cemented its place in the Indian market as a major e-commerce sale event, with consumers extending their post-Diwali shopping spree to benefit from Black Friday and related sales like Cyber Monday, the release added.

During the Black Friday weekend, brand websites reported robust growth with order volumes rising by 28% during the weekend. In comparison, marketplaces reported a relatively lower growth of 19%.

Furthermore, the data from the Gurgaon-based company also adds that over 8.5 million order items demand were received on the Unicommerce platform during the 2023 Black Friday sale weekend.

It also received an average of 1,500 orders of item demand every minute. More than 10 sellers received demand for over 1,00,000 orders items during the four-day weekend, and over 100 sellers received demand for more than 10,000 orders items through the Unicommerce platform.

In terms of geographical figures, the company added that the Black Friday surge was not limited to metro cities alone; tier 3 cities reported the highest growth of 43%, followed by 19% growth in tier 1 cities and 16% in tier 2 cities.

Categories like fashion and beauty products maintained their status as the dominant categories with a noticeable uptick in volumes for FMCG and eyewear segments.

