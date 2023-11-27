Nature’s Basket opens largest store in India

The new store of Nature’s Basket is spread across 12000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Grocery retail chain and a subsidiary of Spencer’s Retail, Nature’s Basket has launched its largest store in India to tap the growing consumption in India of gourmet food products.

The store is spread across 12,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, a company official announced on social media on Sunday.

The new outlet is also the first format under the brand name ‘Artisan Pantry’ and the first experiential store of Nature’s Basket.

“The biggest of them all is here! We have opened doors to the latest avatar of Nature’s Basket at Palladium, Mumbai,” said Neerav Sejpal, vice president of business development at Nature’s Basket and Spencer’s Retail in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The store features a specially curated wine cellar, cheese room, chocolate factory, truffle to nut bar, farmer’s market, spice souk, salt bar, live honey counter, exotic fresh meat, and a live cooking gourmet studio named The Good Food Cafe.

Nature’s Basket is the wholly owned subsidiary of Spencers Retail and part of the RP- Sanjiv Goenka group headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. The gourmet retail brand started in 2005 as a single store in Mumbai.

Today, the brand transformed into an omni-channel retail business with over 19 stores operating across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, NCR and Kolkata with a trading area of 98,000 sq.ft.

Multi-format retailer Spencer’s Retail provides a range of products across categories such as food, personal care, fashion, home essentials and electronics. Today, the company runs over 160 stores across more than 40 cities in India as per the it’s official website.