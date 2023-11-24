Google News
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Citykart reaches 100 store milestone

The company will continue its expansion strengthening its presence in existing markets and exploring new markets

New Delhi: Value fashion retailer Citykart has reached the 100-store milestone, the company announced on social media. The 100th store of Citykart is at Patna in Bihar.

“Citykart reaches a Milestone with the successful establishment of 100 Stores! Kudos to the dedicated Citykart team for achieving this remarkable feat.  A heartfelt Thank you to our Customers for their unwavering belief and trust in Citykart,” the company wrote on its official LinkedIn handle while sharing a letter that founders Sudhanshu and Rohit Agarwal wrote to the team and customers.

In the letter, in addition to thanking its customers, employees and partners, the founders speak about continuing its expansion efforts.

“We will continue our strategic approach to expanding our presence in existing markets—fortifying the region (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar) and exploring opportunities in new regions like West Bengal, Odisha, Northeast etc.,” they wrote in the letter.

In November, the value fashion retailer opened 10 stores across three states. Read more about it here.

Delhi-based CityKart was founded in 2015 by Agarwal focusing on family fashion in tier-II and tier-III cities.

