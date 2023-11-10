Value fashion retailer Citykart to open 10 stores across 3 states

The new stores set to open this festive season are situated across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal

Bengaluru: Fashion retailer Citykart is set to open 10 new stores across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, the company said in a press release on Thursday. With the opening of these stores, the company seeks to generate employment opportunities for about 300-400 people in these areas, the release added.

The opening of these stores is part of the retailer’s aim to reach the milestone of 100 stores this year.

“We are excited to embark on this ambitious expansion journey, opening 10 new Citykart stores across West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Our commitment to serving the unique needs of families in tier-II and tier-III cities remains unwavering. We look forward to welcoming new customers and strengthening our bond with existing ones as we continue to grow and evolve in these vibrant regions,” said Sudhanshu Agarwal, founder of Citykart Retail.

Citykart began the expansion spree with its first store in Kanchrapara, West Bengal, marking the retailer’s entrance into the state. Among the ten stores in total, six have been strategically situated in Bihar across cities such as Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, and Siwan. The remaining three stores are slated for Uttar Pradesh across Jaunpur, Jhansi and Rajaji Puram.

All these stores are set to open doors by the festival season.

Delhi-based CityKart was founded in 2015 by Agarwal focusing on family fashion in tier-II and tier-III cities.