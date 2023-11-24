Cantabil opens 500th store in Ayodhya, to open first international outlet in Nepal

The Brand is set to embark on its international journey with the inauguration of its first exclusive brand outlet in Nepal

New Delhi: Retail fashion and apparel brand, Cantabil has announced the opening of its 500th store in the historic city of of Ayodhya, the company said in a press release on Friday.

As per the release, this milestone marks a significant achievement for the brand as it continues to expand its footprint by making its exceptional fashion collections for men, women, and kids more accessible to customers.

The newly opened store at Rekabganj, Ayodhya will showcase the latest selection of Men’s, Women’s, Kid’s, and Accessories, the release added.

“Reaching the milestone of our 500th store in India is a moment of great pride for the brand. This is a testament to the trust and support of our customers, and it reflects our unwavering commitment to offering fashionable and affordable clothing for all,” said Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil Retail India Ltd.

“We are also eagerly looking forward to our future expansion, with our sights set on entering the international market, beginning with the opening of our first-ever store in Nepal,” Bansal added.

Data from the company shows that it opened 69 new exclusive retail stores, spanning 14 different cities, such as Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kota, Dehradun, Ambala, Vidisha, Muzaffarnagar, Hamirpur, Ankleshwar, Chandigarh and Bhopal in the current financial year 2023-24.

In terms of variety in products, the company has also diversified its portfolio and forayed into the footwear and athleisure category, encompassing a collection of 30 unique product options, and intends to open 5 exclusive brand outlets catering to these categories by the end of the year.

The first store in this category is located in Hapur, with an expansive 1,100 square feet of retail space, and will serve as a showcase for Cantabil’s recently launched Athleisure and Footwear collection, to meet the increasing demand.

Established in 2000, Cantabil has a presence in 20 states & more than 250 cities across India and plans to open more stores in the coming months. In addition to having its clothing available on all major marketplaces like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Amazon, etc., Cantabil also offers its clients an online shopping experience on its shopping website, Cantabilshop.com.