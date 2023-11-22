Uniqlo to show appreciation to customers with Arigato Festival

Taking place from 24 to 30 November, the festival is a gesture of gratitude to the customers who have been supporting the brand over the years

Bengaluru: Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo is gearing up to celebrate its Arigato Festival from 24 to 30 November, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. The term ‘arigato’ means ‘thank you’, in Japanese, and the festival serves as an expression of gratitude to the customers who have supported the brand over the years.

“With our Arigato Festival, we express our gratitude to the local community for their love and support in making Uniqlo and LifeWear integral to their daily lives,” said Tomohiko Sei, chief executive officer, Uniqlo India.

“Embracing the spirit of the traditional Japanese concept of Kanshasai (Thanksgiving), we aim to bring joy to our customers by offering quality LifeWear essentials at attractive prices, exclusive novelty items, and a range of exciting in-store activities,” he added.

During the celebration, customers can acquire special novelty items and engage in various in-store activities with a chance to get limited deals and receive rewards. The brand will also present a live station on Uniqlo India’s Instagram handle, where customers can get updates on all items on offer, and different ways to style them.

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo-based retailer entered India in 2019 and today has 13 stores in the country in cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Uniqlo plans to open about six to eight stores in Mumbai and Pune in the next two years and the retailer is in talks with a host of prominent malls in those two cities, IndiaRetailing reported in September. Read more about it here.

Uniqlo is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the other brands from the group’s stable are GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang.

Globally, Uniqlo has more than 2,400 stores across Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing’s brands is now close to 3,600.