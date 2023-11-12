Flower power : Interflora

The UK-based luxury flower delivery service began its Indian chapter in 2017 and today the brand is present in more than 25 cities across the country

Bengaluru: In India, the love for fresh flowers is increasing and so is the demand for floral décor and gifts that make a statement. Here is a category that is growing 60% annually, and Interflora is one of the market leaders in the luxury floral landscape, which is the Indian arm of an iconic UK-based luxury flower delivery service. Every Ŧ oral bouquet from Interflora India is prepared with care and hand-delivered as promised, which customers love and appreciate immensely!

An exciting start

Interflora is a UK-based luxury flower delivery service launched in 1923. Supported by a large network of florists worldwide, the brand caters to clientele in more than 100 countries. Anuja Joshi came across Interflora during her travels abroad and loved the floral arrangements and top-quality blooms that the brand offered. “I saw these beautiful varieties of flowers that I wanted Indian consumers to experience too since the fresh flower segment in India was so disorganised and lacked quality,” shares Anuja. Subsequently, Anuja and Tarun Joshi launched the Indian chapter of Interflora in 2017. “When we entered the segment, we saw that the floral arrangements being sold in the market lacked innovation, quality and design aesthetic! No exotic varieties of flowers were being used. There was hardly any creativity or vision in this,” explains Anuja.

Interflora India has redefifned floral decor and gifts in the country since the time it entered the segment. “We have always worked with a design-first approach. Our aim is to wow customers with bespoke and handcrafted floral creations. We also release designs as per fashion seasons which again makes us unique in our category,” conveys Anuja.

Along the way

At Interflora India, the most important task for the team is to make sure the customer is always happy. “We have always had a customer-first approach; we look for pain points our customers may have and work to make their life easier. We also ensure a personal connection with customers, through our offering and bespoke designs,” shares Anuja. All of this has helped the brand build trust among customers. The brand pays a lot of attention to customers along the way to ensure they are satisfied. “We believe that customers have to be looked after well, especially if one wants to build customer loyalty for a business. We optimize our paid media channels to spread the right word and create awareness about the brand.” explains Anuja.

Of course, what Interflora India does most beautifully are floral arrangements. “We are the flower experts. We always use the best flowers, curate unique floral arrangements, produce exciting and informational content around flowers, and of course, find ways to introduce sustainable practices within the flower industry,” says Anuja. To translate its vision of beautiful flower arrangements into reality, the brand has worked hard to find the right team and also florists. Today, Interflora India works with 200 farmers from across the country.

Interflora India holds its own comfortable niche in the gifting segment—this makes the order fulfullment process extremely important for the brand. “Flowers are very delicate; we handle them with great caution and always make sure they are delivered in the most perfect condition,” says Anuja. To ensure flower longevity, the brand has set up a cold chain network within its supply chain. “This practice is not common in India and we do it to ensure the flowers do not get spoilt. We always want the best flowers for our customers and also do not believe in wasting our precious flowers. Following our sustainable practices, we recently launched floral teas and candles that are made with repurposed flowers,” adds Anuja.

Looking to the future

The future looks bright for Interflora India, and the team looks forward to getting beautiful floral arrangements delivered to more and more locations across the country. “We are present in more than 25 cities right now and looking at the growing demand we will soon double this number. We will continue to Innovate and set benchmarks to delight the customer every day through enhanced products, supply chain, technology, and collaborations,” conveys Anuja.

Brownie Points

Interflora India has its own delivery network through which orders are hand delivered.

The brand focuses on building a strong customer experience and revolutionising the floral landscape for luxury gifting in India.

The brand’s revenue has grown exponentially year on year since its inception.

Interflora is committed to extending its floral-based offerings to new lifestyle gifting, products, and wellness solutions.

First appeared in The India D2C Yearbook 2022