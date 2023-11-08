Google News
Food & Beverage

Haldiram’s opens at Hyderabad International Airport

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
The Indian snacks company currently operates over 250 outlets out of which 120 are situated in the North and 135 are in South and Central India

 New Delhi: Haldiram’s has opened its first outlet at the Hyderabad International Airport, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“Haldiram’s Opening Today!! @ Hyderabad International Airport,” said Amol Ramteke, head of business development at Haldiram Foods International Ltd.

Haldiram’s was incorporated by Ganga Bishan Agarwal in Bikaner, Rajasthan in the year 1941. The company had total sales of Rs. 9,215 crores in the financial year 2023.

Last week the company opened a food court in Mumbai. Read more about it here.

Currently the company has over 250 outlets out of which 120 are situated in the North and 135 are in South and Central India as of September 2023.

The company today has 1000 distributors for its packaged products and has a presence in over 7 million outlets.

In 1993, USA became the first market Haldiram’s started exporting to, and it established its first factory outside India in 2016  in the United Kingdom.

