Haldiram’s opens foodcourt in Mumbai

Mumbai: Haldiram’s, the Indian chain of restaurants and sweets, has opened a new food court in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the company announced in a press release on Friday. Located at Acme Mall in Santacruz, it will offer a wide range of its popular dishes including Raj Kachori, Chole Bhature, Pav Bhaji, and more.

The inaugural event, held on October 27, 2023, was attended by distinguished guests from Haldiram’s and Reliance Retail. Neeraj Agrawal, Director of Haldiram’s, and notable leaders from Reliance Retail, including Damodar Mall, chief executive officer- Grocery Retail, Manu Bansal, regional business head and Jagdish Pancholi, state business head were in attendance.

Neeraj Agrawal, director, Haldiram’s Food International, Nagpur, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Our aim is to provide customers with a range of delicious snacks and sweets, coupled with a joyous dining experience. We are thrilled to bring the rich and diverse flavours of India to Santacruz, Mumbai.”

Haldiram’s Nagpur is a renowned name in the Indian culinary world, known for its range of snacks and dishes. With a legacy spanning over eight decades, Haldiram’s Nagpur has established itself as a trusted brand in the industry.