Skechers opens a digital-heavy store in Bengaluru

Abhisar Narula
In the month of July earlier this year, IndiaRetailing reported how the Indian market contributed to 27% of the footwear giant’s sales in the Asia Pacific region

New Delhi: The American shoe brand Skechers has launched a digital-heavy flagship brick-and-mortar store in Bengaluru, Karnataka, according to an executive of the mall where the store has been rolled out.

“We are delighted to unveil Skechers flagship outlet at Mall of Asia.
First outlet to have digital interactive features which create one-of-a-kind shopping experience,” said Tanul Bheda, General Manager of Leasing at Phoenix Mall of Asia said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday. However, Bheda did not elaborate on the digital features the store is equipped with.

The new store is located at the newly opened Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. Read more about it here.

India is a very important market for Skechers. In July, IndiaRetailing reported that the Indian market contributed 27% of the footwear giant’s sales – the highest in the Asia Pacific region overtaking China in the month of April-June. Read more about it here.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Collections from the company are available in approximately 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores and direct to consumers through digital stores, and over 4,700 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores as of July 2023.

Hidesign opens 2 stores in Bengaluru and Coimbatore Airport

The expansions are part of the retailer’s aim to open over 100 exclusive boutiques across India by next year New Delhi: Leather products brand Hidesign has rolled...

