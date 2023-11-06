Google News
Italian shoemaker Geox opens its first store in South India

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
New Delhi: The Italian shoemaker Geox has entered the southern region of  India with a store in Bengaluru, a company official announced in a LinkedIn on Sunday.

” We’re beyond thrilled to unveil *Geox* at Mall of Asia,” said Saurabh Taneja  Area Sales Manager for Geox & Mango.

The new store is situated in the newly opened Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Read more about it here.

Founded in 1995 in Italy by Mario Polegato, Geox is a shoe brand which manufactures shoes with breathable fabric.

As of today, the company has around 5 stores in Northern India across four cities which are Chandigarh, Gurugram, New Delhi and Noida according to the company’s website.

