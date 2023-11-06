Google News
Hidesign opens 2 stores in Bengaluru and Coimbatore Airport

The expansions are part of the retailer’s aim to open over 100 exclusive boutiques across India by next year

New Delhi: Leather products brand Hidesign has rolled out two new outlets – one at the Coimbatore Airport and the other one at the Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

“Presenting the latest two additions in the Kitty within a week!
Hidesign is now open at Mall of Asia & Coimbatore Airport.
Come see us and say Hello!,” said Sneha Jain, head of business development, at Hidesign.

Hidesign was started by Dilip Kapur in Pondicherry in 1978 and the company currently operates over 90 exclusive stores and has a distribution network in 23 countries including the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, India, South Africa, UAE, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Kenya.

The retailer is aiming to establish over 100 exclusive boutiques across India by next year, IndiaRetailing reported earlier this year.

Last month IndiaRetailing reported about the brand opening 6 stores in a span of 6 weeks. Read more about it here.

