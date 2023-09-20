Hidesign opens 6 stores in 6 weeks

The new stores of Hidesign are spread across Kochi, Pune, Bengaluru, Mohali, Vijayawada and Ranchi

Bengaluru: Leather goods brand Hidesign has launched six retail stores in 6 weeks, the company wrote on social media. The stores are spread across Kochi, Pune, Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Ranchi.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of six new stores in just six weeks,” Hidesign said in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new stores.

The new stores are strategically located at Forum Mall, Kochi; PVP Square Mall, Vijayawada; recently launched Mall of the Millennium, Pune; CP67, Mohali; Mall of Ranchi, Jharkhand and lastly an 800 sq. ft. store at Bengaluru International Airport Terminal 2.

“Each store reflects our dedication to quality and craftsmanship, with handcrafted fixtures from natural materials like wood, stone, brass, and leather. Not to mention our custom-made solid brass display racks that exude Hidesign’s trademark warmth and charm,” the brand added.

Hidesign was founded in 1978 by Dilip Kapur and launched its first store in Pondicherry. It offers leather goods including handbags, briefcases, laptop bags, travel bags, wallets and footwear.

Today, the company runs over 90 exclusive stores and a distribution network in 23 countries including the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, India, South Africa, UAE, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Kenya.

The retailer is also aiming to establish over 100 exclusive boutiques across India by next year, the post said.