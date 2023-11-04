Indra Nooyi’s leadership: A journey of growth and innovation at PepsiCo

Nooyi oversaw an impressive 80% growth in the multinational soft-drink manufacturer’s revenue, and currently holds a net worth of approximately Rs. 2905 crores

Bengaluru: The former chairman (2007–19) and chief executive officer (2006–18) of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi oversaw an impressive 80% growth in the multinational soft-drink manufacturer’s revenue, and she currently holds a net worth of approximately Rs. 2905 crores at the age of 68.

The Indian-born American business leader, achieved the historic milestone of becoming the first woman to lead the soft-drink giant, PepsiCo. During her tenure, PepsiCo successfully acquired companies like Tropicana in 1998, Quaker Oats in 2000, as well as Naked Juice and Sandora, further solidifying the company’s market presence and diverse product portfolio.

As part of her strategic initiatives, Nooyi spearheaded a redirection of Pepsico’s corporate spending away from junk foods and toward healthier alternatives. She also undertook the reclassification of Pepsi’s extensive product range into three distinct categories: ‘fun for you’ (including items like potato chips and regular soda), ‘better for you’ (comprising diet or low-fat versions of snacks and drinks), and ‘good for you’ (featuring healthy foods like Quaker Oats).

Notably, a year before her announcement of stepping down as chief executive officer, these efforts resulted in healthier options accounting for a significant 50% of PepsiCo’s total sales.

Information and illustration courtesy: Kanan Bahl