Google News
spot_img
spot_img
In FocusPeople

Indra Nooyi’s leadership: A journey of growth and innovation at PepsiCo

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
89
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Nooyi oversaw an impressive 80% growth in the multinational soft-drink manufacturer’s revenue, and currently holds a net worth of approximately Rs. 2905 crores 

Bengaluru: The former chairman (2007–19) and chief executive officer (2006–18) of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi oversaw an impressive 80% growth in the multinational soft-drink manufacturer’s revenue, and she currently holds a net worth of approximately Rs. 2905 crores at the age of 68.

The Indian-born American business leader, achieved the historic milestone of becoming the first woman to lead the soft-drink giant, PepsiCo. During her tenure, PepsiCo successfully acquired companies like Tropicana in 1998, Quaker Oats in 2000, as well as Naked Juice and Sandora, further solidifying the company’s market presence and diverse product portfolio.

As part of her strategic initiatives, Nooyi spearheaded a redirection of Pepsico’s corporate spending away from junk foods and toward healthier alternatives. She also undertook the reclassification of Pepsi’s extensive product range into three distinct categories: ‘fun for you’ (including items like potato chips and regular soda), ‘better for you’ (comprising diet or low-fat versions of snacks and drinks), and ‘good for you’ (featuring healthy foods like Quaker Oats).

Notably, a year before her announcement of stepping down as chief executive officer, these efforts resulted in healthier options accounting for a significant 50% of PepsiCo’s total sales.

Information and illustration courtesy: Kanan Bahl

Latest News
E-CommerceMannu Mathew -

How to build a great D2C e-store

Representatives of successful brands share factors to consider, issues to eliminate and tech to embrace when building a D2C...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In