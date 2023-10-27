Google News
Tata Cliq Luxury partners with home decor brand Good Earth

The platform will offer easy access to an extensive selection of Good Earth dining ware, including dinnerware, cutlery, serveware, table linen and more

Mumbai: Tata Cliq Luxury, a luxury lifestyle platform, has partnered with the home decor and furnishing brand Good Earth, the company announced in a press release on Friday. The platform will offer easy access to a wide selection of Good Earth dining ware, including dinnerware, cutlery, serveware, table linen and more.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Asthana, chief executive officer, Tata Cliq, said, “For Tata Cliq Luxury, the home category is a strategic priority, and we are directing our efforts to continuously expand this category further by offering renowned brands and assortments that mirror the values of the platform. We are honoured to launch the brand on our platform and look forward to offering a curated range of luxury handcrafted dinnerware products and an unparalleled luxury shopping experience.”

Anupama Gupta, chief executive officer, Good Earth, added, “Together with Tata Cliq Luxury, we are dedicated to bringing the beauty of our unique creations to a wider base of the discerning audience who appreciate the artistry and elegance that our brand epitomizes. We are incredibly proud to embark on this journey, expanding our reach and sharing our passion for craftsmanship with a broader audience.”

Tata Cliq Luxury offers premium and luxury brands across a range of categories, including accessories, apparel, beauty and fragrances, fashion, gourmet, handbags, home, sneakers and footwear, stationery, and watches.

Good Earth is a homegrown luxury brand in the décor, dining, and fashion space. Anita Lal founded the brand in 1996 with the aim of establishing a platform that spotlights village potters and brings their art and craft to the forefront with urban consumers.

