Sizing up footwear brands in India

IndiaRetailing Insights: The footwear scene in India is exploding with many brands vying for a share of the consumer’s share of wardrobe. Owing to the increased interest in footwear, India’s footwear market is projected to generate a revenue of $28.2 billion in 2024, according to Statista. It is expected to grow at a rate of 3.12% annually from 2024 to 2029–a year in which India is expected to sell 2.28 billion pairs of shoes.

The market is thriving, fueled by brands that offer a mix of affordability, style, and functionality. Whether homegrown players like Bata, Relaxo, and Paragon or global giants like Nike and Puma, the market is well-positioned for continued growth, particularly in the non-luxury, e-commerce, and casual segments.

Here’s a list of the top brands shaping this market

1. Bata

Founded: 1931

Stores: Over 1,900 across India

Key Stats: Largest player in the organized footwear sector

Focus: Mass market, offering affordable, durable shoes for everyday use

Market Insight: Bata’s massive retail presence makes it a leading choice for durable and budget-friendly footwear.

2. Relaxo

Founded: 1976

Stores: 350+

Key Stats: Produces over 190 million pairs annually

Brands: Sparx, Flite, Bahamas

Focus: Budget-friendly casual and comfortable footwear

Market Insight: Relaxo’s ability to produce vast quantities of affordable footwear helps it dominate the low-cost segment.

3. Paragon

Founded: 1975

Key Stats: Manufactures over 14 crore pairs annually

Stores: Focuses on urban and rural consumers

Focus: Affordable, durable shoes for the mass market

Market Insight: Paragon caters heavily to rural areas, making it a major player in the mass footwear segment.

4. Liberty

Founded: 1954

Stores: Over 400 exclusive stores in India, exports to 25 countries

Key Stats: One of the top Indian brands with 6,000 multi-brand outlets

Focus: Mid-segment, casual and formal footwear

Market Insight: Liberty’s export strength and broad presence give it an edge in both domestic and international markets.

5. Metro Shoes

Founded: 1947

Stores: 850+

Key Stats: Operates in 100+ cities

Focus: Premium footwear for fashion-conscious customers

Market Insight: Metro Shoes is a top choice for stylish footwear, particularly for the premium and fashion-savvy consumer.

6. Woodland

Founded: 1992

Stores: 550+

Key Stats: Known for high-quality outdoor boots and eco-conscious products

Focus: Adventure footwear and eco-friendly options

Market Insight: Woodland appeals to outdoor enthusiasts, offering durable and rugged footwear for tough terrains.

7. Nike

Founded: 1964 (USA)

Stores: 90+ in India

Key Stats: Global sportswear leader with a growing presence in India

Focus: Athletic footwear for sports and fitness enthusiasts

Market Insight: Nike leverages its brand strength to cater to India’s rapidly expanding sportswear and athleisure market.

8. Adidas

Founded: 1949 (Germany)

Stores: 400+ in India

Key Stats: A key player in the sportswear and athleisure segments

Focus: Sports and casual footwear

Market Insight: Adidas’s versatile range of products makes it a popular choice for fitness-conscious Indian consumers.

9. Puma

Founded: 1948 (Germany)

Stores: 580+ in India

Key Stats: Fast-growing sportswear brand

Focus: Sports and casual wear, with a youth-centric appeal

Market Insight: Puma’s rapid expansion reflects the increasing demand for trendy sports and casual shoes among younger consumers.

10. Red Chief

Founded: 1997

Stores: 175+ exclusive outlets

Key Stats: Focus on premium leather footwear for men

Focus: Leather shoes for middle- and upper-middle-class consumers

Market Insight: Red Chief’s focus on high-quality leather shoes makes it a preferred brand in the formal footwear category.