Sizing up footwear brands in India

Taking stock of the brands that have a strong foothold in the Indian market
IndiaRetailing Insights: The footwear scene in India is exploding with many brands vying for a share of the consumer’s share of wardrobe. Owing to the increased interest in footwear, India’s footwear market is projected to generate a revenue of $28.2 billion in 2024, according to Statista. It is expected to grow at a rate of 3.12% annually from 2024 to 2029–a year in which India is expected to sell 2.28 billion pairs of shoes.
The market is thriving, fueled by brands that offer a mix of affordability, style, and functionality. Whether homegrown players like Bata, Relaxo, and Paragon or global giants like Nike and Puma, the market is well-positioned for continued growth, particularly in the non-luxury, e-commerce, and casual segments.
Here’s a list of the top brands shaping this market
1. Bata
Founded: 1931
Stores: Over 1,900 across India
Key Stats: Largest player in the organized footwear sector
Focus: Mass market, offering affordable, durable shoes for everyday use
Market Insight: Bata’s massive retail presence makes it a leading choice for durable and budget-friendly footwear.
2. Relaxo
Founded: 1976
Stores: 350+
Key Stats: Produces over 190 million pairs annually
Brands: Sparx, Flite, Bahamas
Focus: Budget-friendly casual and comfortable footwear
Market Insight: Relaxo’s ability to produce vast quantities of affordable footwear helps it dominate the low-cost segment.
3. Paragon
Founded: 1975
Key Stats: Manufactures over 14 crore pairs annually
Stores: Focuses on urban and rural consumers
Focus: Affordable, durable shoes for the mass market
Market Insight: Paragon caters heavily to rural areas, making it a major player in the mass footwear segment.
4. Liberty
Founded: 1954
Stores: Over 400 exclusive stores in India, exports to 25 countries
Key Stats: One of the top Indian brands with 6,000 multi-brand outlets
Focus: Mid-segment, casual and formal footwear
Market Insight: Liberty’s export strength and broad presence give it an edge in both domestic and international markets.
5. Metro Shoes
Founded: 1947
Stores: 850+
Key Stats: Operates in 100+ cities
Focus: Premium footwear for fashion-conscious customers
Market Insight: Metro Shoes is a top choice for stylish footwear, particularly for the premium and fashion-savvy consumer.
6. Woodland
Founded: 1992
Stores: 550+
Key Stats: Known for high-quality outdoor boots and eco-conscious products
Focus: Adventure footwear and eco-friendly options
Market Insight: Woodland appeals to outdoor enthusiasts, offering durable and rugged footwear for tough terrains.
7. Nike
Founded: 1964 (USA)
Stores: 90+ in India
Key Stats: Global sportswear leader with a growing presence in India
Focus: Athletic footwear for sports and fitness enthusiasts
Market Insight: Nike leverages its brand strength to cater to India’s rapidly expanding sportswear and athleisure market.
8. Adidas
Founded: 1949 (Germany)
Stores: 400+ in India
Key Stats: A key player in the sportswear and athleisure segments
Focus: Sports and casual footwear
Market Insight: Adidas’s versatile range of products makes it a popular choice for fitness-conscious Indian consumers.
9. Puma
Founded: 1948 (Germany)
Stores: 580+ in India
Key Stats: Fast-growing sportswear brand
Focus: Sports and casual wear, with a youth-centric appeal
Market Insight: Puma’s rapid expansion reflects the increasing demand for trendy sports and casual shoes among younger consumers.
10. Red Chief
Founded: 1997
Stores: 175+ exclusive outlets
Key Stats: Focus on premium leather footwear for men
Focus: Leather shoes for middle- and upper-middle-class consumers
Market Insight: Red Chief’s focus on high-quality leather shoes makes it a preferred brand in the formal footwear category.