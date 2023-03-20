TimeVallée collaborates with Tata CLiQ Luxury to enter India

TimeVallée launches its first-ever digital boutique in India in partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury

New Delhi: Luxury multi-brand watch boutique TimeVallée has partnered with Tata CLiQ Luxury to exclusively launch the Switzerland-based brand’s first digital boutique in India. TimeVallée brings brands like Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, and Roger Dubuis onto the Tata platform.

“We are honoured to exclusively launch TimeVallée’s first digital boutique in India. The watch category has always been an important focus for us, and the platform has a strong portfolio of renowned brands,” said Gitanjali Saxena, chief business officer, Tata CLiQ Luxury.

“As one of our high-performing categories, we are delighted to expand our portfolio further to offer consumers a curated range of timepieces and jewellery from the world’s most prestigious maisons with the launch of TimeVallée on our platform,” she added.

“In Tata CLiQ Luxury, we found a trusted partner to foray into the Indian market,” said Michael Guenoun, chief executive officer, of TimeVallée.

“Just like our retail boutiques around the world, this digital boutique too is a space where we bring heritage and contemporary luxury together through our offerings and attentive customer service. We look forward to offering this journey of heritage and beyond to the consumers in India,” he added.

Launched in 2014 and headquartered in Switzerland, TimeVallée is a multi-brand store for luxury watches. Currently, it has 34 boutiques operated by strategic partners in different locations. In the coming years, it plans to expand further internationally.