Being Human Clothing launches Being Conscious collection

The Being Conscious collection includes chinos, shirts and t-shirts and has been made with cotton grown by Fairtrade Certified farmers from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Being Human Clothing, a brand run by a charitable trust by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has launched a new sustainable clothing collection called ‘Being Conscious’ in partnership with Fairtrade India.

The collection which includes chinos, shirts and t-shirts has been made with cotton grown by Fairtrade Certified farmers from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, a company release stated on Thursday.

“The ‘Being Conscious’ Range is our commitment to making sustainable fashion mainstream. Our Fairtrade collaboration ensures that we are making a real difference in the lives of those who produce our clothing and those who will conserve the planet,” said Sanjeev Rao, chief executive officer, Being Human Clothing.

The greater the number of clothes customers buy from the Being Human Fairtrade collection, the larger the share of the Fairtrade Premium earned by the farmers’ organisation, the release added.

The Cotton for the Chinos has been grown by farmers from the Manavadar Organic Farmer’s Association and promoted by Suminter Organic Junagadh district in Gujarat. The Shirts have been made with Cotton from Anandhi Farmers Association in Tamil Nadu, promoted by Anandhi Textstyles.

Established in 2015, Fairtrade India is a global movement that aims to protect the environment and empower farmers and workers. Fairtrade works with smallholder farmers to implement better social and environmental practices and connects these farming communities to businesses committed to greater sustainability.

Being Human Clothing retails through 94 EBOs, 400+MBOs, 200 SIS formats and across all all online marketplaces. The brand is also set to open stores in Dubai, Dhaka and Canada this month.