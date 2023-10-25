Reliance Retail’s Yousta enters Mumbai

The new Yousta store is located at Metro Junction Mall, Kalyan, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s youth fashion retail format Yousta has launched its first store in Mumbai, a company official wrote on social media on Tuesday. The new store is located at Metro Junction Mall, Kalyan, Mumbai.

“We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of our 1st Yousta store by Reliance Retail at Metro Junction Mall, Kalyan, Mumbai. Your support has made this possible, and we can’t wait to serve you at our brand new location. Join us in celebrating this milestone,” said Amit Kumar Rout, property acquisition manager at Reliance Retail in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the new store.

Reliance Retail announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion brand Yousta in August 2023 with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall.

Subsequently, it opened its second store in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh and another four stores in Kerala, located at Palakkad, Edappal, Alathiyur, and Vengara.

Yousta stores feature contemporary tech-enabled layouts and offer high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers. All products are priced below Rs. 999, with a majority priced below Rs. 499.

The brand also provides new looks in its ‘Starring Now’ collection every week, where the latest fashion is offered as a complete outfit with matching accessories.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, the Yousta range is available online through Ajio and JioMart.

IndiaRetailing reported that Reliance plans to roll out 200-250 stores of the value retail format in the coming years to compete directly with Tata Group’s Zudio chain. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Yousta, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers and Steve Madden.

Currently, the retail giant operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.