Reliance Retail launches youth fashion retail format, Yousta

The first Yousta store, opened in Hyderabad, features several tech touch points, including QR-enabled screens for information sharing, self-checkout counters, complimentary Wi-Fi and charging stations

New Delhi: India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail today announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion retail format, Yousta with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall.

Breaking the story in July, IndiaRetailing reported that Reliance plans to roll out 200-250 stores of the value retail format in the coming years to compete directly with Tata Group’s Zudio chain. Read more about it here.

With contemporary tech-enabled store layouts, Yousta offers high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers. All products, for instance, are priced below Rs. 999, with a majority priced below Rs. 499.

Apart from housing unisex merchandise, character merchandise and a weekly refresh capsule, Yousta will offer new looks in its ‘Starring Now’ collection every week, where the latest fashion is offered as a complete outfit with matching accessories.

“Yousta is a young and dynamic brand that underlines a way of life, which will grow and evolve with the youth of this country. The team will continuously work with India’s younger generation to understand their evolving fashion needs. Every day, will be ‘Day One’ in terms of freshness and relevance,” Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said.

Yousta will not only give a voice to the youth but also give them the freedom to express themselves, because for us, they are absolute stars.”

Yousta has partnered with a non-profit for customers to donate old clothes at stores and allow them to be used for community programs. The stores will also feature locally sourced and manufactured products. This not only allows Yousta to offer unique items but also helps it contribute to the growth of local economies and reduce its ecological footprint.

In addition to its store in Hyderabad, the Yousta range is available online through Ajio and JioMart.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group. RRL and other subsidiaries and affiliates of RRVL, operate an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

RRVL has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative. Reliance Retail Limited is the only Indian retailer in the global Top 100 and amongst the fastest growing retailers globally as per Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2023.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹ 260,364 crore ($ 31.7 billion) and a net profit of ₹ 9,181 crore ($ 1.1 billion) for the year ended 31 March 2023.