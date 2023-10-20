Emporio Armani opens store in Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad

This would be Emporio Armani’s first store in the state of Gujarat and its sixth in India

New Delhi: Italian brand Emporio Armani, a luxury lifestyle brand from the Armani family opened its new store in Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad according to a social media post by Reliance Brands Limited.

“Another Emporio Armani store opens in Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad. A sprawling colourful store donning the new season collection- join RBL’s spirited store teams across brands that promise an invigorating, fashion-furled experience,” said the company on its official LinkedIn page.

The store is Emporio Armani’s first in Gujarat and its sixth store in India, after two stores in Mumbai, and one each in Bengaluru, Kolkata and New Delhi, as per information on its website.

Spread across regions of America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Emporio Armani has its presence in over 50 countries and is one of the brands from the Armani stable among others like Armani Collezioni, Giorgio Armani, Armani Junior and Armani Baby, Armani/Casa and Armani/Fiori.

In India, Armani has partnered with Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL). Established in 2007, RBL has collaborations with several luxury brands including AK-OK, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss and Jimmy Choo, according to its website.