Tata CLiQ Luxury adds Capsul to its streetwear portfolio

By Indiaretailing Bureau
With the addition of Capsul, Tata CliQ aims to engage millennials and Gen Z consumers with a wide range of products
Indiaretailing Bureau

New Delhi: Luxury lifestyle platform Tata CLiQ Luxury has announced the expansion of its streetwear portfolio with the launch of Capsul, a multi-brand streetwear retailer.

The Capsul boutique on the platform will offer streetwear inspired by pop culture, art, and high fashion.

Through this collaboration, Tata CLiQ seeks to capitalise on the opportunity offered by the growing popularity of streetwear among millennials and Gen Z customers, the company said.

“We are elated to introduce streetwear on the platform with the launch of Capsul and look forward to a fruitful partnership,” said Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ.

Capsul, founded in 2018 by Meenakshi Singh and Bhavisha Dave, aims to build a community of streetwear in India. It offers international brands across apparel and accessories, such as Big Billionaire Club, Carhartt WIP, HUF, Icecream, Market, Pleasures, RIPNDIP, Stable, The Hundreds, Thrashers, and more.

“This partnership will help us to expand our reach to consumers looking to shop for streetwear brands that reflect their personalities,” said Meenakshi Singh, Director, Capsul.

