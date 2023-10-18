Soch Apparels appoints Deepak Mahnot as chief marketing officer

In his new role, Mahnot will spearhead the brand’s marketing, customer relationship management, visual merchandising, public relations and customer experience initiatives

Bengaluru: Ethnic wear brand Soch Apparels has appointed Deepak Mahnot as its chief marketing officer (CMO), the company said in a press release on Wednesday. In his new role, Mahnot will spearhead the brand’s marketing, customer relationship management, visual merchandising, public relations and customer experience initiatives.

“Deepak is a passionate marketer with diverse industry experience across various industries in retail, as well as a keen understanding of how to activate and drive the business with a strategic lens. We welcome Deepak to the Soch family; he will play a critical role in helping to shape the next chapter of Soch,” said Vinay Chatlani, chief executive officer of Soch.

Prior to joining Soch, Mahnot held leadership positions in various leading companies including Vision Express India, Reliance Infocomm, The Mobile Store, VLCC, and Babyshop (Landmark Group, Dubai). He is known for leveraging data analytics and insights to drive complex transformative projects and initiatives in all his previous roles in India and Dubai.

“I am excited to be joining Soch at such a crucial period, as the brand gears for the next phase of exponential growth. Soch has built a fantastic legacy and is among the most loved brands, constantly evolving with the women in India today. I look forward to helping Soch take the next step forward,” said Deepak.

Soch Apparels was founded by Manohar Chatlani in 2005 with its first retail store at Forum Mall, Bengaluru. Today, the company operates over 160 stores across more than 60 cities.