Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Soch Apparels appoints Deepak Mahnot as chief marketing officer

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
52
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

In his new role, Mahnot will spearhead the brand’s marketing, customer relationship management, visual merchandising, public relations and customer experience initiatives

Bengaluru: Ethnic wear brand Soch Apparels has appointed Deepak Mahnot as its chief marketing officer (CMO), the company said in a press release on Wednesday. In his new role, Mahnot will spearhead the brand’s marketing, customer relationship management, visual merchandising, public relations and customer experience initiatives.

“Deepak is a passionate marketer with diverse industry experience across various industries in retail, as well as a keen understanding of how to activate and drive the business with a strategic lens. We welcome Deepak to the Soch family; he will play a critical role in helping to shape the next chapter of Soch,” said Vinay Chatlani, chief executive officer of Soch.

Prior to joining Soch, Mahnot held leadership positions in various leading companies including Vision Express India, Reliance Infocomm, The Mobile Store, VLCC, and Babyshop (Landmark Group, Dubai). He is known for leveraging data analytics and insights to drive complex transformative projects and initiatives in all his previous roles in India and Dubai.

“I am excited to be joining Soch at such a crucial period, as the brand gears for the next phase of exponential growth. Soch has built a fantastic legacy and is among the most loved brands, constantly evolving with the women in India today. I look forward to helping Soch take the next step forward,” said Deepak.

Soch Apparels was founded by Manohar Chatlani in 2005 with its first retail store at Forum Mall, Bengaluru. Today, the company operates over 160 stores across more than 60 cities.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Nars Cosmetics enters Indian market

Nars will open the doors to its first boutique in India at Select CityWalk Mall, New Delhi in November...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In