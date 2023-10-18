This Diwali, FNP eyes 60% revenue from corporate gifting

For FNP, the B2B gifting segment is already strong posting a year-on-year growth of around 40%

New Delhi: Gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) is forecasting strong growth in its corporate gifting business this Diwali, the brand said in a release on Wednesday.

The company highlights that the B2B gifting segment which is already strong in terms of a year-on-year growth of around 40% is set to cross 60% in revenue and sales in the upcoming Diwali season.

Also, the company has reported a marked shift in corporate gifting preferences. While traditional companies still prefer the symbolic Diwali gift hampers that include sweets, chocolates, dry fruits, diyas and candles, new-age companies are gravitating towards gifting utilitarian items.

“New-age companies are gravitating towards utilitarian gifts like electronic gadgets, personalised accessories, and wellness products as their top choices. These gifts add value to employees and promote brand recognition and goodwill,” said Neha Bisht, AVP B2B Business, FNP.

Organisations using festivals like Diwali as an opportunity to strengthen their relationships with employees and clients are translating into a growing business for gifting players like FNP who typically sell a corporate Diwali gift hamper in the price range of Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000.

Environmental considerations are also a top priority, says FNP. It considers sustainability as a driving force in the gifting industry. The company is opting for sustainable and eco-friendly products while ensuring that the packaging is done responsibly.