Malabar Gold eyes to reach 365 showrooms in FY24; opens four stores in Delhi, Haryana, Guj, MP

Mumbai: Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold and Diamonds, which opened four stores in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh simultaneously to reach 333 showrooms globally, aims to take the number of outlets to 365 in this fiscal.

The company simultaneously opened showrooms in Delhi, Ambala in Haryana, Bhavnagar in Gujarat and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of showrooms globally to 333, Malabar Gold and Diamonds said in a statement.

After this phase of retail expansion in India, the company now has 11 showrooms in Delhi, 5 in Haryana, 7 in Gujarat, and 4 in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds aims to increase the global showroom count to 365 in 2023-24, the company added.

The company has a retail presence in 11 countries and is in the process of opening showrooms in Europe, Canada, Australia, and Bangladesh, it said.

“It’s a matter of pride and joy for us to have increased the global showroom count to 333. Our design versatility which perfectly meets the evolving customer sensibilities and commitment to offering quality, transparency, and top-class customer services make us the favourite jeweller among buyers in India and beyond. As a part of our 30th anniversary, we are expanding our presence further to reach out to more and more customers,” Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed added.