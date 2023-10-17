Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleSpotlight

Malabar Gold eyes to reach 365 showrooms in FY24; opens four stores in Delhi, Haryana, Guj, MP

PTI
By PTI
15
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

After this phase of retail expansion in India, the company now has 11 showrooms in Delhi, 5 in Haryana, 7 in Gujarat, and 4 in Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai: Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold and Diamonds, which opened four stores in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh simultaneously to reach 333 showrooms globally, aims to take the number of outlets to 365 in this fiscal.

The company simultaneously opened showrooms in Delhi, Ambala in Haryana, Bhavnagar in Gujarat and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of showrooms globally to 333, Malabar Gold and Diamonds said in a statement.

After this phase of retail expansion in India, the company now has 11 showrooms in Delhi, 5 in Haryana, 7 in Gujarat, and 4 in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds aims to increase the global showroom count to 365 in 2023-24, the company added.

The company has a retail presence in 11 countries and is in the process of opening showrooms in Europe, Canada, Australia, and Bangladesh, it said.

“It’s a matter of pride and joy for us to have increased the global showroom count to 333. Our design versatility which perfectly meets the evolving customer sensibilities and commitment to offering quality, transparency, and top-class customer services make us the favourite jeweller among buyers in India and beyond. As a part of our 30th anniversary, we are expanding our presence further to reach out to more and more customers,” Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed added.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingPTI -

Godrej Interio aims Rs 450 crore revenue from north India by FY26

The company is expanding its sales network in the northern market, adding 15 new stores in current fiscal, taking...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In