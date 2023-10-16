Google News
Pradhan launches retailer skill development programme in Odisha

PTI
By PTI
Source: Flickr
PTI
PTI

The programme is aimed at strengthening India’s economy by skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the retailers and paving the way for their growth

Bhubaneswar: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched a retailer skill development programme here aimed at providing training and enhancing consumer experiences.

He said the super-power retailer programme will play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s economy by skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the retailers and paving the way for their growth.

Retailers will be trained on how to plan and implement business strategies, and utilise the vast opportunities extended by digital platforms, Pradhan, the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said.

Pradhan also asked the officials concerned to make available training modules in multiple languages.

The program will offer industry-specific skills such as customer management, inventory and stock management and financial management, which are tailored to the professional needs of retailers.

The participants will undergo a 14-hour training session.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with Coca-Cola India for the programme.

