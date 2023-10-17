Personal care brand Juicy Chemistry partners with Assiduus Global

Through this alliance, Juicy Chemistry seeks to leverage the technology and expertise of its partner to explore new international markets

New Delhi: Juicy Chemistry, a certified skin, hair, personal care and makeup brand announced a partnership with Assiduus Global, an AI-powered cross-border e-commerce accelerator, on Tuesday.

Through this strategic alliance Juicy Chemistry seeks to leverage the technology and expertise of its partner and explore new international markets particularly the United States and the United Arab Emirates, the company said.

“Our partnership with Assiduus Global Inc. represents another significant milestone in our journey to make high-quality organic skincare accessible to millions of people around the globe,” said Pritesh Asher, Founder and CEO of Juicy Chemistry.

The partnership will also help Juicy Chemistry to gain valuable insights into customer behaviour and preferences with the help of the advanced analytics tool, that Assiduus Global offers. Both companies believe that this will help Juicy optimise its product offerings and marketing strategies.

With Assiduus, Juicy will be able to seamlessly integrate with various marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and other popular channels, resulting in increased visibility, higher conversion rates, and improved customer satisfaction, the release added.

“Assiduus Global Inc. is proud to be the catalyst behind Juicy Chemistry’s global expansion. Our partnership signifies our commitment to revolutionise cross-border e-commerce. We are excited to empower Juicy Chemistry to bring their organic skincare to new corners of the world, making wellness and beauty accessible to all,” said Dr Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO, Assiduus Global Inc.

Established in 2014, Juicy Chemistry has a presence in more than 15 countries. Moreover, it has seven distribution channels in countries like South Africa, Nepal, Australia, France, the US and Singapore. Juicy Chemistry has also announced the opening of its eighth experiential store in the heart of Bangalore today.

Founded in 2018, Assiduus helps brands maximise their cross-border e-commerce with the help of a comprehensive suite of tech-enabled solutions.