Reliance Retail Empire in Numbers

Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer by sales and also by the number of stores. Reliance Retail is currently valued at $100 billion as per its latest fund raising from a few global funds. The Mumbai-headquartered company operates an omni-channel network of 18,500 stores and digital platforms through its subsidiaries which sells grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma and it has a network of over 3 million merchants. Reliance Retail ventures had a turnover of Rs. 260,364 crore ($ 31.7 billion) and net profit of Rs. 9,181 crore ($ 1.1 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023.