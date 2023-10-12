Google News
spot_img
spot_img
In Focus

Reliance Retail Empire in Numbers

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
46
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Reliance Retail Empire Website 1
Reliance Retail Empire Website 2
Reliance Retail Empire Website 3
Reliance Retail Empire Website 4
Reliance Retail Empire Website 5

Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer by sales and also by the number of stores. Reliance Retail is currently valued at $100 billion as per its latest fund raising from a few global funds. The Mumbai-headquartered company operates an omni-channel network of 18,500 stores and digital platforms through its subsidiaries which sells grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma and it has a network of over 3 million merchants. Reliance Retail ventures had a turnover of Rs. 260,364 crore ($ 31.7 billion) and net profit of Rs. 9,181 crore ($ 1.1 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Latest News
Shopping CentresIndiaretailing Bureau -

Nexus, Phoenix, Lulu among those felicitated at IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2023

Brands and professionals under 35 categories were recognized for their innovation and business performance at the IMAGES Shopping Centre...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In