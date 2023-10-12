Domino’s opens South India’s first container model store 

Domino’s introduced the concept of container stores globally in 2021

New Delhi: US-Based pizza chain Domino’s opened its first container model store in the south region at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Sangareddy, campus in Telangana last week, a company official announced on social media.

“Happy to share our First Domino’s Container Model for the South Region at IIT Campus Sangareddy,” wrote Hemanth Koppisetty Deputy Manager – Business Development Dominos – Telangana on LinkedIn.

The brand had introduced the concept in Royal Global University Guwahati at Assam earlier this year. Read more about it here.

Domino’s introduced the concept of container stores globally in 2021 when it opened its first such store in Tawa, New Zealand, as per the retail blog Insideretail.co.nz.

Its design differs from the chain’s usual restaurant layout. It is more compact and has an optimised internal layout, the blog said. The Tawa store is similar to a drive-through where customers pick up their food from the store window and eat in the sitting area outside.

According to an official report of Jubilant Foodworks (official franchise partner of Domino’s in India) 249 new Domino’s stores opened in 56 new cities to expand the network to 1,816 stores across 393 cities across India as of financial year 2022-23. As per Livemint, the company is looking to open 250 more stores in the next 12-18 months.