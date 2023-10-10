Google News
Retail Tech

India to be number one market for Zoho in 10 years: Founder Sridhar Vembu

Source: Samueljjohn, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Bengaluru: India will become the top market for tech company Zoho in next ten years, its founder Sridhar Vembu said on Monday.

At present, India stacks up at number three for Zoho’s business, after the US and EU markets.

India is expected to rise in the pecking order to number two in 3-4 years, Vembu said at a briefing.

“India in 10 years will be number one market for us,” he added.

India is among the fastest growing markets for Zoho, but the growth rates have slipped amid global uncertainties, and macro headwinds.

India presents a strong proposition for global companies as well, given the nation’s robust fundamentals, demographics, growth rates, and projections.

The Chennai-based SAAS (Software as a service) company, grew 37 per cent in India, in 2022.

The company has launched Cliq Rooms, a smart conference rooms solution and also announced new updates to Zoho Cliq, its communication and collaboration platform which will enable it to further boost its momentum.

The announcements were made on the sidelines of Zoholics India, the company’s annual user conference, held at Bengaluru this year.

Seamless collaboration across functions helps solve the problem of data silos, and also allows for better business continuity and operational efficiency.

The improved platform capabilities of Cliq enables cross-functional collaboration in organisations, according to the company.

“With this launch, Zoho Cliq provides a robust platform that can enable employees to perform most of their tasks right from within the app, whether it is resolving a customer issue or approving expenses,” Vembu said.

This can help organisations, especially ones in the medium and large segment, improve both employee and customer experience by bringing in the key functions from front-end and back-end apps into the Cliq interface, he added.

Fashion & Lifestyle

Campus Activewear launches Chunky Sneaker Collection, collaborates with actress Sonam Bajwa

The Chunky sneaker collection starts at a price range of Rs1,500 and is available across Campus touchpoints including its...

