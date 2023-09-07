Google News
Zoho crosses 10 crore users globally

Source: Samueljjohn, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Zoho has become the first bootstrapped SaaS company to reach the milestone

New Delhi: Chennai-headquartered SaaS company Zoho said it has surpassed 10 crore users globally.

Zoho has become the first bootstrapped SaaS company to reach the milestone, the firm said in a statement.

The company had crossed $1 billion in annual revenue in 2022.

Zoho said it has witnessed a 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65 per cent in the upmarket segment in India.

“This is an impressive milestone for any organisation, but it’s particularly sweet for us as a bootstrapped company that has never raised external capital,” Zoho co-founder and chief executive officer Sridhar Vembu said.

