Beauty & Wellness

Reliance Retail's beauty brand Tira enters Hyderabad

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
The new outlet of Tira is situated at Sarath City Capital Mall, Hitec City, Kondapur

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty platform Tira has launched its first retail store in Hyderabad, the retailer wrote on social media on Thursday. The new outlet is situated at Sarath City Capital Mall, Hitec City, Kondapur.

“Our brand-new store at Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad is officially open. We’re thrilled to be where you are. Come and explore what we have in store,” said the beauty brand in a LinkedIn post while sharing the image of the new store.

The store provides a selection of both international and homegrown beauty brands, offering a range of products including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and bathing essentials.

Tira’s offline stores also offer a range of curated services and the latest beauty tech tools, including makeup and skincare consultations, virtual try-ons, personalized beauty routines, and tutorials for Tira’s signature looks. Customers can access beauty content, tips, and tutorials on the brand’s mobile application.

Recently, Tira  launched its campaign “For Every You” featuring Indian actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan. The campaign was aimed at celebrating the role of beauty and to empower individuals to explore and express their authentic selves.

Reliance Group’s retail division, Reliance Retail Ltd., introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023, and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. In August, Tira opened its second retail outlet in Mumbai located at Infiniti Mall, Malad.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries Ltd. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

 

