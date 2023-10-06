JioMart onboards Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador

In addition, JioMart has re-branded its festive campaign to JioUtsav, Celebrations Of India, which will go live on October 8, 2023

Mumbai: Reliance Retail’s JioMart, an e-marketplace, has roped in Indian cricket icon, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador, the company announced in a press release on Friday. In addition, JioMart has re-branded its festive campaign to JioUtsav, Celebrations Of India, which will go live on October 8, 2023.

Sandeep Varaganti, chief executive officer, JioMart, said, “We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assurance, just like JioMart. Our new campaign lends itself to celebrating life and all its special moments with our loved ones, ‘shopping’ being an integral part of this revelry. Non-metro regions currently account for around 60% of our overall sales, a sign of gradual growth and a true testament to the fruition of our efforts to democratize digital retail.”

The JioUtsav campaign video will feature Dhoni in a 45-second film. It is conceptualised to highlight the cross-category expertise of JioMart, the celebration of the festive spirit and the great shopping deals and discounts available on the platform.

The JioMart platform currently works with over 1000 artisans, selling 1.5 lakh products. In fact, as part of the campaign shoot, Varaganti presented a Madhubani painting made by Ambika Devi, an award-winning artisan from Bihar to Dhoni.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said, “India is known for its vibrant culture, people and festivals, JioMart’s JioUtsav campaign is an ode to the celebration of India and its people. I am very excited to come on board with JioMart and be a part of the shopping journey of millions of Indians.”

JioMart is Reliance Retail’s e-tail arm that debuted in 2020. The indigenous e-marketplace has over 2 million products across more than 20 categories and a robust supplier base. Last year, JioMart adopted a horizontal, cross-category approach offering products across segments. From electronics to fashion and beauty to home décor, it has onboarded Reliance-owned brands including Urban Ladder, Reliance Trends, Reliance Jewels, and Hamleys among others to further augment the selection on the platform.

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group. RRL and other subsidiaries and affiliates of RRVL, operate an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets. RRVL has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative. RRL is the only Indian retailer in the global Top 100 and amongst the fastest growing retailers globally as per Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2023. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore ($ 31.7 billion) and net profit of Rs 9,181 crore ($ 1.1 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023.