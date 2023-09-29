JioMart witnesses 7x growth in monthly orders with Meta

The user-friendly functionality of the platform has enabled a 6x month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMart-on-WhatsApp

Bengaluru: With the partnership with Meta, Reliance Retail’s e-commerce marketplace JioMart, has witnessed 7x growth in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the same period last year, the retailer said in a press release on Friday.

The user-friendly functionality of the platform has enabled a 6x month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMart-on-WhatsApp. The partnership has also enabled consumers to simply browse and shop through WhatsApp chat services.

Last year, in a global-first product experience initiative, Jio Platforms partnered with Meta to offer JioMart-on-WhatsApp.

“JioMart’s end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp was a global-first innovative integration for Meta, and we are pleased with this strategic partnership,” said Sandhya Devanathan, vice president, Meta India.

The growth JioMart has seen since both sales and customer acquisition on WhatsApp is a testament to the fact that businesses and people are finding messaging to be the faster, more convenient way to get things done. Business messaging is an area with real momentum, and these chat-based experiences will be a game-changer around the world,” added Devanathan.

As part of the one year anniversary celebrations, JioMart will offer discounts up to 70% on products across categories on WhatsApp shopping. It is also hosting a live session on their social media platforms for consumers on September 29, 2023.

“The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp last year has been a phenomenal success, we are able to truly democratize digital commerce for everyone and bring in new customers. We have been expanding our offerings on the platform and now have multi-categories available on the catalogue, from groceries and fashion to electronics. We will also be able to offer collections from the Reliance Jewels range soon,” Sandeep Varaganti, chief executive officer, JioMart.

Mumbai-based JioMart was founded in December 2019 as a joint venture between Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms. It offers various categories such as electronics, grocery, fashion, home and kitchen.