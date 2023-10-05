Nuts n Spices, Bhima Jewels, Adyar Ananda Bhavan among those honoured at South India Retailer Awards 2023

Part of the Shopping Centres Next 2023, the award ceremony had several legacy and new players in the region’s retail eco-space being recognised for their innovation, offerings, service, shopping experiences and differentiation

Bengaluru: Nuts n Spice, Bhima Jewels and DayMart were among the South India based retail businesses felicitated for their achievements, innovation, customer experiences and special accomplishments at the IMAGES Most Admired South India Retailer of the Year awards at the Shopping Centres Next (SCN) 2023 held on 03 and 04 October in Bengaluru.

The award categories this year included Most Admired South India Retailer of the Year for Supermarket Chain, Speciality Retailer, Legacy Retailer, Emerging Retailer in categories like fashion, food and grocery, jewellery, gourmet F&B, store expansion, etc.

The Most Admired South India Retailer of the Year in different categories were:

Supermarket Chain – Trading Density Growth: Vijetha.

Emerging Retailer – Fashion: Cool Colors

Speciality Retailer – Gourmet F&B: Nuts n Spices

Legacy Retailer – Jewellery: Bhima Jewels

Food Service Retailer: Adyar Ananda Bhavan – A2B

Legacy Retailer – Food & Grocery: MK Retail

Emerging Retailer – Food & Grocery: Daymart

Legacy Retailer – Fashion & Jewellery: The Chennai Silks Group

Legacy Retailer – Food Service: Junior Kuppanna

Supermarket Chain – Store Expansion: Ratnadeep

Speciality Retailer – Men’s Fashion: Otto

Fashion & Lifestyle Group: RS Brothers

Convenience Store Launch: Q-Mart Convenio

Other felicitations included

The Scion: Dr. C Vinod Hayagriv, MD, Krishnaiah Chetty Group – CKC Jewellers;

The Visionary: Kayum Razak Dhanani, MD, Barbeque Nation Hospitality and Director of Ruosh Retail & Sara Suole

The Successor: Gurmukh Roopra, CEO, Namdhari’s Group

The Trailblazer: Amuleek Singh Bijral, Founder & CEO, Mountain Trail Foods – Chai Point

The Lifetime Achiever: BA Kodandaraman Shetty, Founder, Viveks

The Rising Star: Yash Agarwal, Founder, National Mart India and Executive Director, Ratnadeep Retail

The Trend Setters: Abhay Hanjura & Vivek Gupta, co-founders, Licious

The Visionary: Pavan Kumar Bajaj, Founder Promoter & CMD, Electronics Mart India

The Catalyst: Ananth Narayanan, Founder, Mensa Brands

The Concepts Creator: Amar Ohri, MD, Ohri’s

The Trend Setter: Bola Rahyl Kamath, Director, Bolas

The Scion: Venugopal Naidu, Chairman, Naidu Hall

The Pace setter: Suresh Seerna, Director, RS Brothers Group.

The two-day forum witnessed retail shopping centres and real estate business leaders, upcoming players and other related stakeholders network and deliberate over critical issues such as future opportunities, leveraging the young working population’s purchasing power, India’s growth in GDP and Gen Z buying potential.