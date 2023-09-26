Road secretary Anurag Jain, former DPIIT official Anil Agarwal join ONDC’s advisory council

With this, the total members of the ONDC’s advisory council will be 13

New Delhi: Road, Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain and former additional secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) Anil Agarwal have become new members in the advisory council of ONDC, an official said.

With this, the total members of the council will be 13.

The council was set up in 2021 by the government to accelerate the adoption of the open network for digital commerce (ONDC), the official said.

Other members of the council include Nandan Nilekani from Infosys; National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer R S Sharma; Chairperson, capacity building commission, Adil Zainulbhai; Avaana Capital Founder Anjali Bansal; Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv; and Digital India Foundation Co-Founder Arvind Gupta.

ONDC aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail. It would help small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce dominance of giants in the sector.

ONDC, a non-profit company, formulates a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payments gateway operators.