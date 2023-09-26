Google News
spot_img
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Road secretary Anurag Jain, former DPIIT official Anil Agarwal join ONDC’s advisory council

PTI
By PTI
2
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

With this, the total members of the ONDC’s advisory council will be 13

New Delhi: Road, Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain and former additional secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) Anil Agarwal have become new members in the advisory council of ONDC, an official said.

With this, the total members of the council will be 13.

The council was set up in 2021 by the government to accelerate the adoption of the open network for digital commerce (ONDC), the official said.

Other members of the council include Nandan Nilekani from Infosys; National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer R S Sharma; Chairperson, capacity building commission, Adil Zainulbhai; Avaana Capital Founder Anjali Bansal; Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv; and Digital India Foundation Co-Founder Arvind Gupta.

ONDC aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail. It would help small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce dominance of giants in the sector.

ONDC, a non-profit company, formulates a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payments gateway operators.

Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Flipkart Ventures invests in five early-stage tech startups

The startups that will receive equity-based funding are Algomage, Castler, FlexifyMe, NimbleBox.ai, and ReCircle Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart’s venture investing arm,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In