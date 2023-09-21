Spar Hypermarket goes live on ONDC

Spar will offer a range of home and living products on the open network for digital commerce (ONDC)

New Delhi: Hypermarket chain Spar Hypermarket has partnered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to offer its direct-to-consumer (D2C) catalogue into the ONDC network, the company announced in a release on Thursday.

Shoppers can shop for products across various emerging shopping apps within the network. Initially, consumers can shop for home and living items from Spar that will be delivered directly to their doorstep from nearby SPAR Hypermarket locations.

SPAR stocks an array of premium brands in the category, including Milton, Cello, Prestige, Borosil and Hawkins.

“Customers can expect to find an approach to pricing that centres around everyday affordability and the most competitive rates for a wide range of Stock Keeping Units (SKUs),” the release said.

“We are delighted to offer our range of home and living products on the ONDC platform. Through our association with ONDC, we endeavour to amplify our reach, guaranteeing convenient access for consumers across the nation while offering them a remarkable experience,” Vipin Bhandari, Managing Director and CEO of Max Hypermarket India Pvt. Ltd. that runs Spar Hypermarkets in the country shared.

This cooperative venture enables the hypermarket chain to tap into ONDC’s expansive network of partners, encompassing delivery services and digital payment platforms. This, in turn, streamlines operations and bolsters logistical efficiency.