Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest News

Spar Hypermarket goes live on ONDC

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
8
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Spar will offer a range of home and living products on the open network for digital commerce (ONDC)

New Delhi: Hypermarket chain Spar Hypermarket has partnered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to offer its direct-to-consumer (D2C) catalogue into the ONDC network, the company announced in a release on Thursday.

Shoppers can shop for products across various emerging shopping apps within the network. Initially, consumers can shop for home and living items from Spar that will be delivered directly to their doorstep from nearby SPAR Hypermarket locations.

SPAR stocks an array of premium brands in the category, including Milton, Cello, Prestige, Borosil and Hawkins.

“Customers can expect to find an approach to pricing that centres around everyday affordability and the most competitive rates for a wide range of Stock Keeping Units (SKUs),” the release said.

“We are delighted to offer our range of home and living products on the ONDC platform. Through our association with ONDC, we endeavour to amplify our reach, guaranteeing convenient access for consumers across the nation while offering them a remarkable experience,” Vipin Bhandari, Managing Director and CEO of Max Hypermarket India Pvt. Ltd. that runs Spar Hypermarkets in the country shared.

This cooperative venture enables the hypermarket chain to tap into ONDC’s expansive network of partners, encompassing delivery services and digital payment platforms. This, in turn, streamlines operations and bolsters logistical efficiency.

Latest News
D2C BuzzPTI -

Meesho eyes 3-fold festive season order growth

The company had recorded a 68 per cent jump in sales on a year-on-year basis during its five-day festive...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In