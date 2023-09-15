Bagline opens outlet at the Mall of the Millennium

Located on the ground floor of Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Wakad, Pune, the store is spread across 500 sq. ft.

Mumbai: Lifestyle brand Bagline owned by Brand Concepts Ltd has opened its latest outlet in Pune Maharashtra, the company announced in a press release on Friday. Located on the ground floor of Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Wakad, the store is spread across 500 sq. ft.

Commenting on the exciting launch of the store, Abhinav Kumar, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Brand Concepts Limited, stated, “Expanding Bagline’s brand footprint in Western India is a strategic move as we establish our presence in one of the region’s pivotal lifestyle destinations. The inauguration of our maiden Pune store marks yet another significant stride in fortifying our national presence.”

The new store houses an expansive collection of the trendiest luggage, handbags, wallets and fashion accessories including exclusive new collections of Tommy Hilfiger, Travel Gear, United Colors of Benetton, The Vertical, Sugarush and more.

Bagline is a part of Brand Concepts Ltd., a premier resource for licensed fashion and lifestyle brands in the travel and accessory category. It operates more than 28 retail stores across 19 cities in the country.