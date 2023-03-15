Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Bagline opens stores in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Indiaretailing Bureau
Bagline, Hyderabad
The Bengaluru Bagline store is located at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram, and the Hyderabad Store is located at Sarath City Capital Mall, HITEC City, Kondapur

Bengaluru: Lifestyle brand Bagline owned by Brand Concepts Ltd has expanded its footprint to South India with stores in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company announced in a release.

The Bengaluru store is located at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram, and the Hyderabad Store is located at Sarath City Capital Mall, HITEC City, Kondapur.

“With fashion and design at our core, we are growing across the country and are targeting newer cities. Bagline is poised to expand exponentially as a robust retail chain with a strong manufacturing back-up. Our launch in South India is a significant achievement in our mission to enhance our brand’s presence throughout India,” said Nabendu Chakraborty, chief operating officer at Brand Concepts Ltd.

The store offers luggage, backpacks, business cases and accessories such as belts, wallets, slings and satchels from brands including Tommy Hilfiger, The Vertical and Sugarush.

Incorporated in the year 2007, Brand Concepts Ltd specialises in the manufacturing of bags and fashion accessories. Currently the multi-brand travel and lifestyle chain operates 24 exclusive brand outlets across the country.

