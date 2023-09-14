Godrej and Boyce aim for larger market share in Godrej Interio biz

The company has planned to expand its retail presence by launching 10 exclusive showrooms and 180 retailers over the next three years

Chennai: Godrej and Boyce, the flagship company of the diversified conglomerate Godrej group is eyeing 30 per cent growth under its furniture and interior solutions brand – Godrej Interio.

The company launched a range of solid wood beds for Tamil Nadu market here on Wednesday.

According to Godrej Interio senior vice president (B2C) Dev Sarkar, the company has planned to expand its retail presence by launching 10 exclusive showrooms and 180 retailers over the next three years.

“Currently, the company has about seven distributors,” Sarkar said. “We believe sky is the limit. We are expanding capacities (at manufacturing units) and at present, we have the capacity to grow at 30 percent for the next three years.”

The company would focus on the solid wood beds segment as people were preferring more to such beds than those beds made of engineered wood, he added.

“Presently, the contribution from the solid wood beds segment is only five per cent. We want it to grow to at least 15-20 per cent over the next one year. we want to be a bigger player in this market” he said.

Sarkar said the mattress business was also growing and the company expects to further grow the segment in the near future.

Godrej Interio has over 52 channel partners, eight exclusive showrooms, and 90 retailers in Tamil Nadu.

“As the home furniture market in Tamil Nadu experiences a steady annual growth of over 15 per cent, with a noticeable surge in demand for modular wardrobes, kitchens, and interiors standalone residences, we are poised to capitalize on these emerging trends. At present, we have a 22 per cent market share of the organized furniture sector in Tamil Nadu and we intend to attain a 35 per cent share within the next three years. We aim to generate revenue of around Rs 350 crore from Southern India by FY26”, he said.