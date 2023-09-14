5 retail stocks that gained as Nifty crossed 20,000 points

These five retail company stocks were among the many that staged great recoveries this month as Nifty broke closed at an all-time high

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Nifty 50 on the country’s leading equities exchange National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed above 20,000 points for the first time ever. Nifty 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index that represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the exchange.

Nifty 50 is considered as the key indicator of the direction of the market.

As Nifty broke records, stocks from multiple sectors staged great recoveries this month as the market largely remained in the positive territory for some time now. Here we pick five leading retail stocks that gained the most and analyse their bounce back over the month, listing the ones that posted maximum recovery at the top.

Tata Trent | Date of listing: 7 June 2004

Tata’s flagship retail venture Tata Trent’s stock showed a great recovery, staging a 9.28% increase, gaining Rs 175 over its price a month ago, as per Wednesday’s closing which was Rs 2065.40.

Trent operates companies like Westside, Zudio, Landmark, Star Bazaar, and Booker Wholesale.

Tata Titan | (NSE) Date of listing: 24 December 2004

Another Tata stock that showed a great recovery from last month and is showing a bullish trajectory is Titan.

Titan’s share gained 7.97% on Wednesday closing at a price of Rs 3263.20 which is a Rs 240.65 gain over its price a month ago.Titan owns brands like Tanishq, Fastrack, Titan, Automation limited, Caratlane and Favreleuba.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) | (NSE) Date of listing: 21 March 2017

DMart, the prominent retail venture by stock market maverick Radha Kishan Damani also showed a decent recovery. The supermarket operator’s stock price of Rs 3813.70 up by 6.28% or Rs 224.05 compared to last month’s price.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | (NSE) Date of listing: 19 April 2007

The Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s stock also showed a decent recovery. Closing at Rs223.25 on Wednesday, which is a 5.48% translating into a Rs 11.60 gain over its last month’s price. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail by the Aditya Birla Group owns brands like Pantaloons, Allen Solly, American eagle and many others.

NYKAA – FSN E- Commerce Ventures Ltd. | (NSE) Date of listing: 10 November 2021

The Nykaa stock also showed a good bounce back from the last month. Closing at Rs148.75 on Wednesday which is a 3.45% (Rs 4.95) gain from the previous month. Nykaa is an omnichannel retail venture founded by Falguni Nayar, known for its range of cosmetics.