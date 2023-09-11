Google News
Popeyes opens another store in Bengaluru

Abhisar Narula
Courtesy: Linked-in
Out of the 19 stores Popeyes has in India, 12 are in Bengaluru

 

New Delhi: American fast-food chain Popeyes has opened yet another store in Bengaluru, which houses 12 out of its 19 stores. The latest store is in TC Palya, Bengaluru a company official announced on social media on Saturday.

“Our 19th Popeyes store opened its doors today at TC Palya, Bangalore!!!” Ivan Brandon Keith D’Souza, Training Head – Popeyes at Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. wrote on LinkedIn.

The first Popeyes store in the country too was opened in Bengaluru in January 2022.

In July Popeyes entered Hyderabad with a store at the Asian Satyam Mall in Amarpeet. Read more about it here.

India is key to the long-term growth plans of the US-based fried chicken brand according to its CEO Joshua Kobza. The brand, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc, plans to open 250 Popeyes stores in the country in the next four to five years through its Indian franchise Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL). Read more about it here.

Popeyes is an American fast-food chain founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States by Al Copeland. Today, there are 3700 plus Popeyes across the globe.

