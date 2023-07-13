Restaurant chain Popeyes enters Hyderabad

Located at Asian Satyam Mall, Ameerpet, the new retail store is the 18th QSR outlet of Popeys in India

Bengaluru: Fast-food restaurant chain Popeyes has launched its first outlet in Hyderabad, a company official wrote on social media. Located at Asian Satyam Mall, Ameerpet, the new store is the 18th QSR (quick service restaurant) outlet of Popeys in India.

“Now in Hyderabad! Our 18th Popeyes store opened at Asian Satyam Mall, Ameerpet,” said Ivan Brandon Keith D’Souza, training head at Popeyes, in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the latest store.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. (JFL), a food service company and the owner of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, launched the first restaurant of Popeyes in India in January 2022. The flagship outlet is situated at Koramangala in Bengaluru. The company opened its first store in Chennai at Phoenix Marketcity Mall in January 2023.

Headquartered in Miami, Popeyes was founded in 1972 by Alvin C Copeland and opened its first franchise restaurant in Louisiana in 1976.

The American fried chicken brand is owned by global QSR chain operator Restaurant Brands International Inc and it currently has over 3,500 restaurants across 25 countries, according to the company website.