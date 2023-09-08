Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleSpotlight

Gjepc facilitates India’s first jewellery exports through courier from Mumbai

PTI
By PTI
0
0
Source: Pxhere
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The development is a significant leap forward in simplifying international trade and will further enhance the industry growth and open up new avenues for exports, especially in the e-commerce segment, says GJEPC

Mumbai: The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Thursday said it has achieved a significant milestone by facilitating India’s first jewellery exports through courier mode from the country’s financial hub.

This development is a significant leap forward in simplifying international trade and will further enhance the industry growth and open up new avenues for exports, especially in the e-commerce segment, GJEPC said in a statement.

India’s first four jewellery exports worth $1,000 in value from Caratlane to the USA were dispatched on September 6, it added.

“I extend my gratitude to the Mumbai Customs for taking this historic step at a crucial juncture, considering the industry’s current challenges. Enabling exports through courier mode will not only open doors to new markets but also expand the value-added exports from the sector by reaching directly to retail and end consumers abroad,” GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said.

The utilisation of courier mode for exports has the potential to reduce costs by as much as 70 per cent compared to cargo mode, thereby facilitating the entry of numerous jewellery businesses across India into the realm of e-commerce, noted Shah.

This new initiative aligns with GJEPC’s mission to promote and simplify international trade in the gems and jewellery sector, GJEPC added.

Latest News
Food & BeverageAnagha R Ratna -

Tim Hortons to enter Bengaluru

Currently, the coffee retailer operates 19 stores across the country in cities including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In