M5 E-City Mall to launch in Bengaluru soon

Bengaluru: M5 E-City Mall, a shopping center developed by Mahendra Homes will soon be opening in Bengaluru, wrote Black Key Inc. a retail real estate consulting company on social media. The mall is situated at Electronic City Phase II, South Bengaluru.

“Finally The M5 E-City Mall is shaping up to launch soon, anchors will take space for fit outs by October 2023,” said Black Key Inc. in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the constructing mall.

Spanning an area of 4,20,000 sq. ft. of retail space, it is the first integrated mall in Electronic City, located on the corridor of Silk board to Hosur with 5 levels of branded retail.

The mall will house fashion and lifestyle brands including Lifestyle, Home Centre, Aldo, R&B Fashions, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Toni & Guy, Metro, Bata, Kneetoes, Cros, Jockey, Monte Carlo, Titan Eye Plus, Just In Time, Beauty & Beyond, HiDesign and Rare Rabbit.

Additionally, an entertainment center called Funcity as well as an 8-screen PVR Inox Cinemas will also be part of the mall’s offerings.

“The importance of malls in transforming the landscape of a city and influencing the quality of lifestyle of its residents is undeniable. So, to uplift the infrastructure of Electronic City and make everything easily accessible for its residents, Mahendra Homes have pioneered the first integrated mall, M5-E City Mall in Electronic City,” said the developer in its official blog.

Bengaluru-based Mahendra Homes Pvt Ltd was established in 2011 as an infrastructure company. The company is also constructing a retail space named North Star at Ananthanagar, Electronic City, Bengaluru. With a built-up area of 40300 sq. ft., the 4-storey building has been leased to the hypermarket chain Vishal Mart.