Fragrances brand Beverly Hills Polo Club enters Kochi

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
Beverly Hills Polo Club store , Kochi; Source: LinkedIn
Situated at Forum Mall, Kochi, the new outlet is the retailer’s 21st store in India

Bengaluru: Fashion and fragrances brand Beverly Hills Polo Club has expanded its retail footprint in Kerala by inaugurating its third store in the state, Apparel Group India wrote on social media. Situated at Forum Mall, Kochi, the new outlet is the retailer’s 21st store in India.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Beverly Hills Polo Club’s newest store in Forum Kochi making it the brand’s 21st store in India and the 3rd in Kerala,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the store.

Kerala’s, as well as South India’s first retail store of Beverly Hills Polo Club, was launched in November 2022 at the Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram, counted among the top malls in the region. Its second retail store in the state is situated at Hilite Mall in Calicut.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from Beverly Hills Polo Club, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.

Beverly Hills Polo Club was established in 1982 in Southern California as an apparel line and later ventured into categories such as accessories, personal care, fragrances, sunglasses, footwear and home décor.

Today, the fashion retail company has a presence across 80 countries around the globe. From the existing base of 200 stores in Asia, the fashion retailer plans 300 more store openings in the next five years, the retailer said on social media.

The 21 outlets of Beverly Hills Polo Club in India are located across cities and states including Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, New Delhi, and Chennai.

