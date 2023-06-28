spot_img
Beverly Hills Polo Club unveils first store in Bengaluru

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
Beverly Hills Polo Club store, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

Situated at Forum Mall, Konanakunte, South Bengaluru, the new store is the 17th brick-and-mortar retail outlet of Beverly Hills Polo Club in India

Bengaluru: Fashion and fragrances brand Beverly Hills Polo Club has unveiled its first retail store in Bengaluru, the retail conglomerate Apparel Group India wrote on social media. Situated at Forum Mall, Konanakunte, South Bengaluru, the new store is the 17th brick-and-mortar retail outlet of Beverly Hills Polo Club in India.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of a Beverly Hills Polo Club store in Forum Mall South Bengaluru. This is the brand’s 1st store in the city and the 17th in India,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the store.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from Beverly Hills Polo Club, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.

Beverly Hills Polo Club was established in 1982 in Southern California as an apparel line and later ventured into categories such as accessories, personal care, fragrances, sunglasses, footwear and home décor.

Today, the fashion retail company has a presence across 80 countries around the globe. From the existing base of 200 stores in Asia, the fashion retailer plans 300 more store openings in the next five years, the retailer said on social media.

The 17 outlets of Beverly Hills Polo Club in India are located across cities and states including Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, New Delhi, and Chennai.

