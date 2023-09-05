Reliance Retail launches its latest Trends store in Kerala

The stand-alone store is located at SN Park Road, Padanapalam, Kannur and is spread across 18600 sq. ft. of real estate

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle department store chain Reliance Trends has launched a new retail store in Kerala’s Kannur district, the retailer wrote on social media today. The stand-alone store is located at SN Park Road, Padanapalam, Kannur and is spread across 18600 sq. ft. of retail real estate.

“India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, Trends, announced the launch of its new store in the heart of Kannur town in Kerala,” the brand said in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

“The Trends store at Kannur boasts of modern looks and ambiance featuring a range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money,” the post added.

Reliance Trends has extended its retail footprint to more than 1,000 cities and towns across the country in less than two decades.

Launched in 2007, Reliance Trends is parented by Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the holding company of all the retail businesses of Reliance Industries. The fashion brand sells Indian and global brands along with its own private brands including Rio, Fig, Avaasa, Fusion, Hushh and Frendz.

Apart from Reliance Trends, Reliance Retail owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands such as Avantra by Trends, Trends Footwear, Reliance Jewels, Azorte, Centro, Fashion Factory and Ajio.

Reliance Retail already runs more than 2,300 Trends stores and is currently present in over 1,100 cities in India.

The retail giant is now planning to revamp around 150 Trends stores pan-India by adding contemporary looks and tech-enabled features ranging from self-checkout counters to electronic shelf labels to attract younger customers, as per a PTI filing. It has opened its first Trends concept store with a new brand identity in Surat followed by the launch of its second store at Ambience Mall in Gurugram.